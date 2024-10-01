The Durban club fell to Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs, and then were beaten 1-0 by Marumo Gallants last Saturday in a clash of the bottom two clubs.

After being an assistant coach at Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2018, Martin spent two years with Kuwaiti club Al Qadsia and one with Tanzanian outfit Simba before moving to AmaZulu last year.

Martin had a disappointing first season in charge as AmaZulu finished 11th in the 16-club Premiership. His overall league and cup record in charge was 12 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses.