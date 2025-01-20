Dolphins stars continue to shine in SA20

The competition has come thick and fast with matches daily across the six venues in the country and Dolphins players have been prominent in a few of the franchises.

The bowlers have stood out from a Dolphins perspective so far this campaign with the likes of Ottniel Baartman leading the way with five wickets from his four outings for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Baartman picked up 2/17 in the Sunrisers weekend win over Durban’s Super Giants which showed how he is coming into some form in the tournament.

Proteas and Dolphins star Keshav Maharaj has also picked up five wickets in the tournament for Durban’s Super Giants. His economy rate of 6.93 is up there with the most economical bowlers in the tournament.

Also in the DSG ranks is Prenelan Subrayen who featured in one match at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead where he picked up 2/24 in his only match so far.

After picking up three wickets in his three matches Daryn Dupavillon has withdrawn from the tournament with a hamstring injury.

His Pretoria Capitals teammate and Dolphins all-rounder Eathan Bosch recently earned a player of the match award when he took 2/18 for the Capitals in their win over the Sunrisers.

The Pretoria Capitals have a handful of Dolphins players in their ranks with Marques Ackerman also amongst their side.

The left-hander has also been in good form with the bat with a top score of 39 not out along with one other not out score to his name from his three innings that he’s played.

David Miller registered his highest score of the competition thus far against the Capitals recently when he made 48 not out as the Paarl Royals chased down 212 at Centurion.

Dolphins left-handed opener Bryce Parsons started the competition confidently when he scored a fluent 47 in Durban’s Super Giants’ opening home match against the Pretoria Capitals.

Parsons has played in two matches so far with scores of 47 and 23 at the top of the order.

Young Dolphins seamer Tristan Luus is in the MI Cape Town squad as their rookie pick and is yet to get a match in the competition.

Similarly, Okuhle Cele and Andile Simelane are amongst the Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad still patiently waiting to get their opportunity in the competition.