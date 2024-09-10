Dolphins all-rounder Simelane receives maiden Proteas call-up

Simelane has been selected in the ODI squad to play Afghanistan and the T20 squad to play Ireland.

The 21-year-old impressed with a devasting 110 off 70 balls for the SA Emerging side against Zimbabwe Emerging in August and was part of the SA A side that recently played Sri Lanka A in a 50-over series.

Dolphins head coach Quinton Friend feels like this selection was inevitable, given Simelane’s prodigious talent.

“He showed against Zim Emerging the talent that he has,” Friend said. “He’s a hard worker who is a true team man and we couldn’t be happier for him.

“He will learn some very important lessons and gain crucial experience being in the Proteas set-up, and it was a matter of time before he got that call-up to the national side.

“The fact that he is equally dangerous with both the bat and the ball makes him an asset to any side, and I hope to see him make his mark on the international stage.”

Along with Simelane, Jason Smith receives a first ODI call-up. After making his debut against the West Indies in T20 cricket recently, Smith will feature across both the T20 and ODI squads to play Afghanistan and Ireland.

Ottniel Baartman is another Dolphins star who was selected for the tour.





The seamer has also been selected across all three squads.





