Disputed goal helps Orlando Pirates win final

The final had just entered stoppage time with the clubs drawing 1-1 when Ivory Coast-born Stellenbosch defender Ismael Toure was judged to have committed a foul.

While several Stellenbosch players debated the decision with the referee, the ball rolled forward about six metres, from where Pirates took a quick free-kick.

The referee waved play on and Mabasa slammed the ball into the net from close range to put Pirates ahead in a match watched by a capacity 55,000 crowd.

The relevant football law says "all free kicks are taken from the place where the offence occurred".

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker called Pirates' second goal an "incident that spoils the game".

"First, it was not a free-kick. Second, the referee was speaking to the players. Third, it was taken from the wrong place," he said.

Relebohile Mofokeng added a third goal six minutes into added time to put the outcome beyond doubt and Pirates collected the winners-take-all 10 million rand prize.

Lehlohonolo Mojela had given Stellenbosch a 12th-minute lead that was cancelled by Monnapule Saleng two minutes before half-time.

The Cup is an early season knockout competition played by the clubs who occupied the top eight positions after the previous league season.

Qualifiers Pirates (Champions League) and Stellenbosch (Confederation Cup) now turn their attention to the CAF group draws, which will be made in Cairo on Monday.