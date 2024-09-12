De Allende eyes third RWC gold

Damian de Allende admits being “flippin' disappointed” at being left out of the Bok team that played in Perth against Australia last month.

De Allende however quickly added on To The Last Drop that all the Bok players understand and have bought into the rotation system that helps guide team selection.

He has left no doubt where he wants to finish his playing career. It is the Stormers or bust for the bulky Bok centre who is playing his club rugby in Japan.

De Allende who delivered a man-of-the-match performance against the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday, has extended his stay in Japan by a further three years but it is his wish to finish his career in the Cape with his beloved Stormers.

Aged 32, De Allende knows the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia could be tantalisingly out of reach but he will do everything he can to stay fit and set the standard in the squad.

Meanwhile: Rassie Erasmus has been the game changer in the Springboks' rivalry with the All Blacks, argues Kiwi journalist Jamie Wall (pictured above) on To The Last Drop. The Springboks had an unflattering record against the All Blacks before Erasmus took the reins in 2018 but he has turned around their fortunes, even against their old foes. Wall, author of The 100 Years' War, contends that Erasmus is similar to All Blacks coach Scott Robertson who is also an out-of-the-box thinker, while neither is tied to convention. Click directly below to listen.



