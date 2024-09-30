Conrad names his Proteas squad for Bangladesh test series

Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy has been recalled for the first time since his last appearance for the Proteas in March 2023. The 30-year-old, who has three Test caps, has taken 247 first-class wickets and amassed nearly 5 000 runs at an average of 30.41.

Muthusamy is one of three frontline spinners in the squad, alongside Keshav Maharaj and the Knights’ Dane Piedt.

Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the pace attack, which also includes Nandre Burger, World Sports Betting Western Province’s Dane Paterson, and DP World Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke, who was part of the recent Test tour of the West Indies, is the only uncapped player in the side.

Captain Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the two-match series which gets underway from 21 - 25 October in Dhaka, before his side heads to Chattogram for the second Test from 29 October - 02 November.

Commenting on the squad, Conrad said: “I want to firstly thank both boards, Cricket South Africa and the Bangladesh Cricket Board, for ensuring the series goes ahead.

"Bangladesh is always a tough place to tour. They’ve become a formidable side at home and we have to be prepared for the challenge that awaits us. We have therefore chosen a squad for the conditions we are expecting to greet us when we get there.

"We have three frontline spinners and all of them have the ability to step up at any time they are needed. This is a great chance for someone like Senuran, who has potential to make a mark with both bat and ball. We are really looking forward to seeing what he can offer.

"Overall, we trust the depth and versatility in our squad to meet this challenge head-on."

Proteas Test squad against Bangladesh

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), David Bedingham (World Sports Betting Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Dafabet Warriors), Nandre Burger (World Sports Betting Western Province), Tony de Zorzi (World Sports Betting Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Dafabet Warriors), Dane Paterson (World Sports Betting Western Province), Dane Piedt (Knights), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), and Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Western Province).

The squad will attend a red-ball camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from 12 – 14 October, before departing for Bangladesh from OR Tambo International Airport on 15 October.

Test batting coach Ashwell Prince will return for the tour.

Test Series

21 - 25 October

Bangladesh vs South Africa - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

29 October - 02 November

Bangladesh vs South Africa - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram