Comrades 2025 entry cap reached

The limit of 23,000 entries was reached on the afternoon of Saturday 30 November, effectively nine days before the official closing of the entry process which was due to take place on 9 December 2024.





“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and enthusiasm from runners around the world with more than 80 nations set to be represented in next year’s 49th Down Run,” said CMA Acting Race & Operations Manager, Alain Dalais.





As of today, entries for the 2025 Comrades Marathon are officially closed. The CMA has extended its heartfelt gratitude to all participants who have secured their entries and shown their support for the iconic event.





Dalais added, “Your dedication and passion for the Comrades Marathon continues to inspire us. We look forward to welcoming all registered runners to the starting line on Sunday, 8 June 2025, for what promises to be another memorable and challenging race.”





Athletes who were unable to secure an entry are encouraged to stay connected through our official Comrades Marathon channels for details of the Comrades Substitution Process which will run over March and April 2025.



