Coaching credentials at stake
Updated | By Liam del Carme & ECR
Warren Gatland
cannot become a bad coach overnight, insists Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, on the
latest episode of To the Last Drop.
They were at opposite ends of a bitter spat during the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021, but Rassie Erasmus and Warren Gatland have since cleared the air.
Erasmus and Gatland will again pit their coaching wits against each other when the Boks take on Wales at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday.
There appears to be no hangover from the Lions' series and Erasmus in fact, on this week's episode of To the Last Drop comes out to bat for the beleaguered Gatland who has seen his Wales team suffer 11 straight defeats.
It is Wales' longest losing streak. Erasmus though insists Gatland cannot become a bad coach overnight.
Also on the show, new Bok, Cameron Hanekom explains he did not take overtures to play for Wales seriously. Plus, hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme look ahead to South Africa's last Test of the year in full expectation of a Bok win.
Listen at the top of the page or directly below.
About the 'To The Last Drop' podcast hosts
Liam Del Carme
Liam is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. Del Carme has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times.
Del Carme has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals.
He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows, he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’.
Brenden Nel
Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total.
Brenden is also the author of "Derick Hougaard - Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling” and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.
Listen to previous episodes via the full 'To the Last Drop' channel below:
