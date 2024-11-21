Coaching credentials at stake

They were at opposite ends of a bitter spat during the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021, but Rassie Erasmus and Warren Gatland have since cleared the air.

Erasmus and Gatland will again pit their coaching wits against each other when the Boks take on Wales at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday.

There appears to be no hangover from the Lions' series and Erasmus in fact, on this week's episode of To the Last Drop comes out to bat for the beleaguered Gatland who has seen his Wales team suffer 11 straight defeats.

It is Wales' longest losing streak. Erasmus though insists Gatland cannot become a bad coach overnight.

Also on the show, new Bok, Cameron Hanekom explains he did not take overtures to play for Wales seriously. Plus, hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme look ahead to South Africa's last Test of the year in full expectation of a Bok win.

Listen at the top of the page or directly below.