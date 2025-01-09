'Brilliant feeling' as Cape Town shock Orlando Pirates

Venezuelan Darwin Gonzalez scored the match-winner on 74 minutes, soon after Patrick Maswanganyi missed a penalty for the visitors in front of a 22,000 crowd.

"On social media they were saying this was a warm-up match for Pirates before they play in the CAF Champions League at the weekend," former South Africa international Keet told reporters.

"Pirates supporters were so confident -- they believed this match would be a walkover for them. It is a brilliant feeling to have beaten them."

Victory completed a double for Cape Town over the biggest crowd pullers in the country -- Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs -- within four days and lifted them from 12th to sixth in the table.

The dramatic change in fortunes for City, who had won only three of their previous 10 league matches this season, coincided with a change of coaches.

Former South Africa midfielder Eric Tinkler was sacked as Cape Town lay just three points above the relegation zone at the end of last year.

He was replaced by Istanbul-born Muhsin Ertugral, who had coached seven other South African top-flight clubs before a four-year stint from 2020 as technical advisor to Turkey.

A win would have taken Pirates to the top of the table after 11 rounds, but the setback keeps them three points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who are seeking an eighth straight title.

Wandile Duba scored in each half as Kaizer Chiefs rose two places to fifth by coming from behind to beat Stellenbosch 2-1 in Soweto.

Chiefs, who celebrated their 55th birthday this week, have won a record 53 domestic trophies, but none since being crowned 2015 Premiership champions.