Bosch earns maiden call up to Proteas squad

The series is a pre-cursor to the ICC Champions Trophy that will be taking place in Pakistan and the UAE. There are a handful of players that won't feature in the tri-series but will be part of the Proteas side for the champions Trophy.





Proteas coach Rob Walter has named an initial 12-player squad for South Africa’s first match of the series against the Blackcaps on 10 February at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.





Along with Bosch, there are five other uncapped players in the squad including Dafabet Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke, North West University Dragons batter Meeka-eel Prince, and his domestic teammate, fast bowler Gideon Peters and Warrios spinner Senuran Muthusamy.





Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen will miss the first match as they travel to Karachi on 09 February, ahead of the second ODI against Pakistan on 12 February at the National Stadium.

The squad for the remainder of the tri-nation series will be announced on 09 February after the Betway SA20 Final.





ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad members Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen will depart for Pakistan on 14 February.





Proteas Squad Tri-nation Series - ODI against New Zealand

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Eathan Bosch* (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke* (Dafabet Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Momentum Multiply Titans), Junior Dala (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Mihlali Mpongwana* (World Sports Betting Western Province), Senuran Muthusamy* (Dafabet Warriors), Gideon Peters* (North West University Dragons), Meeka-eel Prince* (North West University Dragons), Jason Smith (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), and Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Western Province). *Uncapped