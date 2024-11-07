Boks vs Scots: A test of Smith's influence

Former Springbok Franco Smith has helped transform Scottish rugby from also-rans into genuine contenders since he took the reins at Glasgow Warriors.

Smith helped steer the Warriors to a maiden United Rugby Championship title and now those players will show their wares for their national team against the Springboks at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Smith admits it feels like he has a foot in each camp.

He's been speaking in the latest To The Last Drop podcast, where hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme also preview the Springboks' start to their end-of-year tour against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

There is consensus the Springboks will face stiffer opposition than they encountered against the same team at the Rugby World Cup last year.

Scotland are capable of downing formidable opposition, but they are seeking consistency. The Springboks represent the first big scalp to cross their path this season.

Franco Smith, head coach of the URC winning Glasgow Warriors, hopes Scotland will give a better account of themselves.

Also in this episode, author and pundit Pete Burns shares his thoughts in the build-up to the game. Listen at the top of the page or directly below.