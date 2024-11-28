Blitzboks ready for Dubai without Davids

His team took a lot of confidence from their podium finish at the Paris Olympics, Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman argues ahead of the start of the World Sevens Series in Dubai.





Snyman believes his team will also be ready to handle the pressure of playing in Cape Town next week.





They will, however, be without the hugely influential Selvyn Davids who is injured, but Snyman told the To the Last Drop podcast they have sufficient contingencies in place to mitigate the blow.





Snyman also chuckles at the notion he might have picked up the World Coach of the Year award had his team instead of France gone all the way in the Paris Olympics. He believes Boks coach Rassie Erasmus is more deserving of the accolade.





In the latest episode of To the Last Drop, World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit also explains what winning the award a second time means to him.





Hosts Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme also look ahead to this weekend's matches in the URC.





Listen at the top of the page or directly below.