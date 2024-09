Barca downed by Monaco as Arsenal held in Champions League stalemate

Barca have started the season with a perfect record after five La Liga matches but, hindered by a red card in the 11th minute for Eric Garcia, fell to defeat on the French Riviera.





Maghnes Akliouche fired the French side into the lead five minutes after Garcia was dismissed for a last-man challenge on Takumi Minamino.





Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal equalised in the 28th minute with an arrowed shot after cutting in from the right onto his favoured left foot, but George Ilenikhena grabbed the winner for Monaco inside the final 20 minutes.





"After 10 minutes with the red card the game changed totally, but what I can see is really the positive thing," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick told reporters.





"We tried to defend as a team and also attack as a team, and we had chances, but today they deserve the 2-1 (win), so we have to accept that."





In Italy, Arsenal goalkeeper Raya earned his side a point in a tough start to their campaign against Atalanta with a 0-0 draw.





A tight match was lit up six minutes after the interval when Mateo Retegui saw Raya plunge down to his right to keep out his penalty, after a foul by Thomas Partey on Ederson.





The ball rebounded up in the air and Retegui looked set to casually nod the dropping ball into the gaping net but the Spaniard sprang to his feet and hurled himself back across the goal-line to claw the ball to safety.





"It's just a penalty and I was lucky to go the right way and save it," Raya told TNT Sports.





"I was unlucky to give the rebound straight back to him but I was quick enough to get up and save it."





A 90th-minute header by Jose Maria Gimenez sent Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone scuttling down the touchline in delight as his side edged visitors RB Leipzig 2-1.





Benjamin Sesko had put the German side in front just four minutes in, but Antoine Griezmann equalised just prior to the half-hour with a controlled finish from inside the penalty area.





The Frenchman then turned provider as he chipped a cross into the box, which Gimenez leapt highest to win at the back post and glance the ball back across Peter Gulacsi and into the Leipzig goal to spark wild celebrations in the Metropolitano Stadium.





"It's amazing, to get a last-minute goal like this is always fantastic and it's good to give the fans something to cheer about," Atletico's former Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth told DAZN.





