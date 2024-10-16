Bafana remain on course to qualify for AFCON

After thrashing Congo Brazzaville by five goals at home, South Africa had to settle for a 1-1 Group K draw when the teams met in central Africa.





Uganda won 2-1 away to South Sudan in the same section, and they and South Africa remain on course to qualify.





Coach Hugo Broos’ charges opened the scoring with an Elias Mokwana goal in the 33rd minute.





The hosts fought their way back to level matters through striker Andre Bassouamina on the stroke of halftime, sending the packed stadium into pandemonium.





Both sides created enough opportunities to win the match in the second half, but in the end, the visitors had to settle for a draw.





The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resume in November when Bafana travel to Uganda to face the Group K leaders away from home and then return to host South Sudan in the final match of the group.





South Africa will need to win either of their remaining two qualifiers to book their place in the tournament.





Elsewhere, Angola, Egypt, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, while title-holders Ivory Coast lost, and Ghana are staring at elimination.