Bafana looking to build on solid start to AFCON qualifying





South Africa played to a 2-2 draw to Uganda in their first match and followed that up with a 3-2 victory over South Sudan.





Bafana is currently tied with Uganda on top of Group K, with Congo just one point behind.





The team will also welcome back fit-again captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.





Looking ahead to the match against Congo, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was concerned by the number of goals that his charges are conceding.





“Those things have got to change, that has to change,” he said.





“You can’t concede two or three goals in almost every game and have to score three or four goals to win a game. We have to restore that.”





