 Bafana looking to build on solid start to AFCON qualifying
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Bafana looking to build on solid start to AFCON qualifying

Updated | By Newswatch

Bafana Bafana will hope to continue their good start to the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers when they take on Congo in Gqeberha on Friday evening. 


Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos during the Africa Cup of Nations
SIA KAMBOU / AFP


South Africa played to a 2-2 draw to Uganda in their first match and followed that up with a 3-2 victory over South Sudan. 


Bafana is currently tied with Uganda on top of Group K, with Congo just one point behind. 


The team will also welcome back fit-again captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.


Looking ahead to the match against Congo, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was concerned by the number of goals that his charges are conceding. 


“Those things have got to change, that has to change,” he said.


“You can’t concede two or three goals in almost every game and have to score three or four goals to win a game. We have to restore that.”


ALSO READ: 

sports-banner.jpg

MORE ON ECR:

Bafana Bafana Africa Cup of Nations Hugo Broos

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.