Bafana looking to build on solid start to AFCON qualifying
Updated | By Newswatch
Bafana Bafana will hope to continue their good start to the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers when they take on Congo in Gqeberha on Friday evening.
Bafana Bafana will hope to continue their good start to the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers when they take on Congo in Gqeberha on Friday evening.
South Africa played to a 2-2 draw to Uganda in their first match and followed that up with a 3-2 victory over South Sudan.
Bafana is currently tied with Uganda on top of Group K, with Congo just one point behind.
The team will also welcome back fit-again captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Looking ahead to the match against Congo, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was concerned by the number of goals that his charges are conceding.
“Those things have got to change, that has to change,” he said.
“You can’t concede two or three goals in almost every game and have to score three or four goals to win a game. We have to restore that.”
ALSO READ:
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Teenager breaks it down Amapiano style at school talent show
There's nothing quite like watching a person who loves to dance do so ou...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Desmond Koolen bags 27 medals at South African Championships of Performing Arts
Singing sensation Desmond Koolen has bagged 27 medals (along with our he...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago