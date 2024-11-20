 Bafana glide past South Sudan in Cape Town
Bafana Bafana beat South Sudan 3-0 in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Town Stadium. 

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos
Goals from Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi and Teboho Mokoena, saw South Africa top Group K ahead of fellow qualifiers Uganda. 




Bafana Bafana, who have now extended their unbeaten run to 16 games under coach Hugo Broos, will be one of the seeded teams going into the tournament in Morocco next year.


The attention now turns to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that resume in March next year.


