Arsenal's Arteta hopes for swift Saliba return in UCL

The France defender sat out the Gunners' 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, a result that dealt another blow to their Premier League title hopes.

Arteta said after the match he was "worried" over the extent of the injury, with his options already limited by the absence of a number of key players.

Saliba will not return for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb, but Arteta expects him back before the visit of Manchester City in the Premier League on February 2.

"Yes, I hope so," said Arteta, when asked at a pre-match press conference whether Saliba would be back to face the champions.

"He's evolving well. The last few days he was feeling much better already, but this game comes a little bit too early for him."

Arsenal are well-placed to qualify directly for the last 16 of the Champions League -- third in the 36-team table with the top eight progressing to the last 16.

Victory against the Croatian champions should be enough to guarantee a top-eight finish with one game to spare, before the Gunners travel to Girona in the final round of league phase matches next week.

"So far we've done really well, we're in a really strong position," said Arteta.

"Now it's time to capitalise at home on the work that we've done for many months."

Arsenal have been particularly badly hit by injuries in attacking areas.

Talisman Bukayo Saka is not expected back before March after hamstring surgery and Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Arteta has spoken publicly of the need to reinforce his forward options but said he was not getting "distracted" by speculation with two weeks of the January transfer window remaining.

"I understand it. It happens as well in the summer, I get a lot of people texting me, you're after him and this and that, I don't even know what they're talking about," he said.

"I don't follow up too much, I have enough work to do with a lot of things, so I don't get too distracted with it."