Arsenal stretch winless run in Chelsea draw, Ipswich shock S

Manchester United signed off Ruud van Nistelrooy's temporary stint in charge with a 3-0 win over Leicester and Nottingham Forest dropped out of the top four after a 3-1 home defeat by Newcastle.





Arsenal are now winless in four Premier League games as their bid for a first title since 2004 is at risk of unravelling.





The Gunners welcomed captain Martin Odegaard back to the starting line-up for the first time in two months and were much improved at Stamford Bridge, but still could not come away with a vital three points.





"We were very unlucky. We have dominated one of the best teams in Europe but we don't get the results. That is what is missing," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.





Odegaard teed up Gabriel Martinelli to open the scoring with a near-post shot on the hour mark.





Chelsea responded through Pedro Neto's brilliant long-range effort for his first league goal since a £51 million ($66 million) move from Wolves.





A share of the spoils sees the Blues remain ahead of Arsenal on goal difference as both sides move into the top four.





Ruben Amorim will be in charge for the first time when Manchester United return from the international break.





But Van Nistelrooy was able to hand over the reins with a four-game unbeaten run since stepping up to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.





"I really enjoyed it, it's been a short but amazing period," said Van Nistelrooy. "We are in an uncertain position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club which is important."





Bruno Fernandes marked his 250th United appearance in style by smashing in his fourth goal in four games after a neat interchange of passes with Amad Diallo.





Fernandes' burst into the box also created the second goal as his glancing touch deflected off Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen and in for an own goal.





Diallo's two-goal showing in a 2-0 Europa League win over PAOK on Thursday earned the Ivorian a start over Alejandro Garnacho.





The Argentine, though, came off the bench to show what he is capable of with a stunning strike into the top corner to round off the scoring.





United remain down in 13th but are now just four points off the top four in a congested table.





