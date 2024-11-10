Liverpool sink Villa to open up five-point Premier League le

The Reds took full advantage of Manchester City's latest defeat at Brighton earlier on Saturday to surge further clear of the champions.

Liverpool failed to hit the heights of their second-half humiliation of German champions Bayer Leverkusen in a 4-0 Champions League win in midweek.

But Arne Slot's men were again defensively solid to protect a sixth clean sheet in 11 league games and take a firm grip on the title race.

"We have a margin but it is small. Many challenges to come for us," said Slot.

Liverpool's stunning start to life under Slot has made light of Jurgen Klopp's departure and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister conceded even he was not sure if the Reds could challenge for the title.

"If we are top of the league by five points then it means something," said the Argentine international.

"If you asked me before the season started I would not say we were candidates but now it looks like we are."

Villa's fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions sees Unai Emery's men slip to eighth, but only one point off third-placed Nottingham Forest.

"When they scored the second goal the match more or less was finished, but until that second goal we had chances to score," said Emery.

"It was not enough to get points here but I am positive that we are moving forward."

The Anfield crowd was fired up by news of City's 2-1 defeat at Brighton and inspired a fast start from the home side, but it was from two Villa corners that Liverpool's best chances of the first half materialised.

- Nunez makes most of advantage -

The opener arrived when Virgil van Dijk's long clearance caught the visitors under-manned at the back and Leon Bailey would likely have been sent off for bringing down Salah had Nunez not burst onto the loose ball to net his third goal of the season.

Liverpool were then dealt a blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled off with a muscle injury that is likely to rule him out of England duty in the coming weeks.

Only wasteful finishing from Nunez saw Villa escape from a carbon copy move to the first goal.

This time Salah played in the Uruguayan on the break from a corner, but he slotted high and wide with only Emi Martinez to beat.

The first half story of Villa's set-pieces continued as Caoimhin Kelleher was twice forced into fine saves from Amadou Onana and Diego Carlos to preserve Liverpool's lead at half-time.

Morgan Rogers wasted another huge chance for the visitors to level just seconds into the second half when he sliced wide.

Nunez continued to have the best of Liverpool's opportunities as he headed wide from Andy Robertson's cross at the other end.

The home side were set for a nervy finale until Salah gave them breathing space six minutes from time.

Carlos' header was charged down by the Egyptian who raced through on goal to dink in his 10th goal of the season.

Liverpool's 15th win in 17 games since Slot took charge moves them into a commanding position in the title race.

Arsenal are 10 points adrift of the leaders ahead of a dauting trip to in-form Chelsea on Sunday.

And an out-of-sorts City are next to visit Anfield on December 1 after Liverpool visit bottom-of-the-table Southampton when Premier League action returns following an international break.