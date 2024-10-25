Arsenal face must-win match against Premier League pacesetters

Two under pressure managers face off at the London Stadium as Julen Lopetegui aims to quell disquiet among the West Ham support against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.





Depleted Arsenal face Liverpool test

Arsenal were tipped to push Manchester City all the way again this season after twice coming so close to a first Premier League title since 2003/04.





But it is Liverpool who lead the way after a near flawless start to Arne Slot's reign.





The Gunners shock 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last week leaves them four points behind the Reds and three adrift of second-placed City.





Arsenal could be without three of their most important players with William Saliba suspended, Martin Odegaard sidelined by an ankle injury and Bukayo Saka a doubt due to a hamstring problem.





Defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber could also be missing and Mikel Arteta has called on the Arsenal fans to be the 12th man on Sunday.





"The place has to be rocking here against Liverpool to give us all the possible energy that they can," he said.





Liverpool, with 11 wins from 12 matches in all competitions, are flying under their new manager but victory against Arsenal would be the clearest statement yet that they are genuine title contenders.









Man Utd hunt goals against struggling West Ham

Manchester United showed encouraging signs of life in their comeback win against Brentford last week, with Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford linking up well in attack.





It was a welcome sight for beleaguered manager Ten Hag, whose team had failed to find the net in their previous three league matches.





Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal of the season while Rashford, playing on the right of the attack, looked sharp, setting up Garnacho's goal.





But only winless Crystal Palace, Southampton and Ipswich have scored fewer than United's seven goals in eight league games.





Just 10 games into his reign in east London, Lopetegui is already under scrutiny after a second-half collapse in a 4-1 defeat at rivals Tottenham last weekend.





A return of eight points from eight games is not what Hammers fans expected after spending £120 million ($156 million) strengthening their squad in the transfer window.





