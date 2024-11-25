Amorim predicts Man Utd pain as he faces up to huge task

If that is not what frustrated fans want to hear, the evidence from the underwhelming 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich was stark.





The visitors got off to a dream start when Marcus Rashford scored from close-range in the second minute after a fine run from makeshift wing-back Amad Diallo.





But United quickly went off the boil, looking ponderous in attack and uncertain at the back, with Omari Hutchinson giving third-bottom Ipswich a deserved equaliser at the end of the first half.





Neither team could find a winner after the break.





"We are going to suffer for a long period, and we will try to win games," Amorim told his post-match press conference, seeking to temper expectations.





"This will take time, but I know we have to win games. We could have won, we could have lost if it were not for (goalkeeper Andre) Onana.





"We have to understand that and think and be pragmatic that these guys had two days to train and to change so much."





United, languishing in 12th place in the Premier League, are already 15 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after 12 games and six points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.









- Fanfare -





Amorim arrived in Manchester earlier this month to much fanfare after replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag.





He is touted as one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe after winning two Portuguese titles with Sporting Lisbon.





Amorim is the club's sixth permanent managerial appointment since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after leading to United to a 20th English title.





And at 39, he is the youngest United boss since Wilf McGuinness followed Matt Busby in 1969.





But, for all the hype around Amorim, United's flat performance in blustery conditions at Portman Road showed the scale of the task he has to take them back into the Premier League's elite.





In mitigation, Amorim had just days to work with his full squad after the international break.





And he pleaded for patience as he gets down to business.





"It's hard to expect anything now," he said. "It's not a surprise, but you have to see it in-game.





"So that's why I was a little bit anxious, because you cannot understand what will happen in the game.





"I felt that. I felt that they were trying, they were thinking too much during the game, and that is normal."





United next face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt at home in the Europa League on Thursday -- which will be his first taste of a match at Old Trafford.





Amorim said he would have to find a way to train his players alongside a cascade of matches both domestically and in Europe over the coming months.





"With this schedule, we need to rotate the team," he said. "So we'll try to use that to train, to improve the team, and to win matches.





"So that's the point. Without time, we have to find the time. I think this is the only way."





He admitted it would take time for the players to get used to the specific demands of his 3-4-3 formation, but said they had to take risks now to ensure long-term prosperity.





"Next year in the same stage we'll be here with the same problems," Amorim said.





"Or we start now, we risk a little bit, we suffer a little bit and in the next year we will be better at this point. So we have to risk it a little bit."