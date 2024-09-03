All Blacks accept South Africa apology for Haka disruption

The closing moments of the Haka -- a traditional Maori war dance -- were affected as the pre-match schedule went awry at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.





The South African Rugby Union wrote to their New Zealand counterparts to apologise, but the All Blacks camp said the noisy disruptions were not taken as a sign of disrespect.





"In all honesty you sometimes get a bit of chaos around that (the Haka)," All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan told New Zealand media in Cape Town.





"The South African players themselves stood there and respected it as they always do, it's probably the officials are the ones who need the uppercut," he joked.





"They've made the apology, it's fine."





The Springboks came from behind to win 31-27, cementing their place at the top of the Rugby Championship table, eight points ahead of second-placed New Zealand, the title-holders.





The Haka, which dates back to the 'Original All Blacks' tour to Europe in 1905, is performed by New Zealand after the national anthems and before kick-off in each international they play.





