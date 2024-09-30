Adair brothers star as Ireland tie South Africa T20 series

"We are absolutely delighted," said skipper Paul Stirling after Ireland's first victory over South Africa in a T20. "(It) Could have gone either way."





After a crushing eight-wicket victory in the first match, South Africa captain Aiden Markram opted to send the Irish in to bat after winning the toss.





And Ireland's openers took control, with Ross Adair and Stirling sharing a 137-run partnership before Stirling fell for 52 in the 13th over.





Ross Adair, given several lives by dropped catches, kept going as wickets started to tumble at the other end.





From the first ball of the 18th over, he tried to stretch the single that brought up his 100 into a two and was run out, having clobbered five fours and nine sixes.





Even though Ireland's innings slightly subsided, their total of 195 for six wickets proved to be enough.





Wiaan Mulder was the most dangerous South African bowler with two wickets for 51 runs.









