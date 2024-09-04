Zimbabwe court keeps opposition leader, activists in jail

Police arrested the interim leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) with nearly 80 people at his home in Harare on June 16 and claimed they were intending to promote public violence.

The Harare Magistrate's Court acquitted the group of disorderly conduct but said they must still face a charge of being in an unlawful gathering when they were arrested.

Rights groups including Amnesty International says the charges were politically motivated and part of a crackdown ahead of a regional summit in Harare on August 17.

Timba and the dozens of activists jailed for nearly 11 weeks were in court for the long-awaited hearing, which has been postponed several times.

Magistrate Collet Ncube acquitted 12 of them of both charges, saying some were not even part of the gathering at Timba's home. They included Timba's 19-year-old son who said he had been delivering a Father's Day gift.

A separate court released on bail Wednesday three pro-democracy activists jailed since July 31 on charges of disorderly conduct for protesting the arrest of Timba and the others.

Rights activist Namatai Kwekweza, teachers' union leader Robson Chere and former Harare municipal councillor Samuel Gwenzi were hauled off a plane at the Harare international airport as they were about to fly to a civil society conference in the town of Victoria Falls.

UN-appointed experts said they had been tortured in detention, including by waterboarding. The three were told to pay 150 US dollars and expected to walk out of jail later Wednesday, their lawyer Charles Kwaramba said.

Amnesty says Zimbabwe security forces arrested more than 160 civil society activists and opposition party members ahead of the summit of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) where President Emmerson Mnangagwa became chairman.

Zimbabwe's opposition has faced a wave of arrests after disputed August 2023 elections in which Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF -- in power since independence in 1980 -- won a majority in parliament.