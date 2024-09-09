White powder to blanket parts of KZN

The weather office also issued an advisory for very cold conditions forecast over the provinces' south-western parts.

"Disruptive snowfall is resulting in isolated loss of livestock and crops, possible closure of some mountain passes for a short period, and difficulty in driving conditions due to slippery roads over the extreme south-western parts of KZN today," SAWS said in a statement.





In the afternoon and tonight, slight to moderate snow is expected to blanket Kodstad, Royal National Park, Underberg, and Giants Castle.

Temperatures are expected to fall to two degrees Celsius in Giants Castle and reach a maximum of seven.

Freezing conditions and slight rain will also be felt in Ladysmith (7°C), Mooi River (5°C), Ixopo (6°C), and Newcastle (8°C).





