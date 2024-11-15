Wentworth man to run from JHB-DBN for mental health

Twenty-five-year-old Taariq Stokes will join a group of other men in the Man of Valor run on Wednesday.

They aim to reach Moses Mabidha Stadium in three days.

Stokes explains the campaign's focus and how they will cover over 700 kilometres.

"We are all running together to raise awareness on men's mental health and also to raise R50,000, which will assist a mental health institution and also provide workshops for men suffering from mental health issues.

"So, it is a group effort. It is not like one person will run from there all the way. We will do it in teams of two. It is two groups in one big team, and maybe every hour or so, each group will have a chance to run. We all running together in a relay format."

Stokes says it's important that men know it's okay to ask for help.

"It is a sensitive topic; people don't understand. They think there are guys running for mental health - people have issues."

LISTEN BELOW: