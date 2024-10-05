 Weekend road closures begin at Spaghetti Junction for bridge work
Weekend road closures begin at Spaghetti Junction for bridge work

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

Roads Agency SANRAL says road closures affecting Spaghetti Junction every weekend until the 4th of November will begin today.

The closures are for the jacking up of the bridge at the EB Cloete Interchange from the Durban CBD (N3 Westbound) to King Shaka International Airport (N2 Northbound).

The first closure gets underway at 2pm today and lasts until 2am on Monday for officials to remove barriers.

Next weekend, during the same time, the roadway will be closed for the first stage of the vertical jacking.

The two weekends after that will also see closures for further jacking of the bridge. Between the 2nd and 4th of November, barriers will be installed.

