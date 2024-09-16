 Weather warnings in place for parts of KZN
Weather warnings in place for parts of KZN

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The SA Weather Service has issued an alert for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the northern parts of KZN on Monday. 

The Yellow Level 2 warning so mentions large amounts of small hail and damaging winds.  


Affected areas include eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Estcourt, and Newcastle.


Forecaster Ayanda Nsele says it may lead to localised flooding of roads and bridges as well as damage to infrastructure.


"Excluding areas of Kwayangude, uMkhanyakude, Harry Gwala and Ugu Municipalities. Also KZN being susceptible to lightning that people need to look out for."

