WATCH: Truck transports 35-ton windmill blade on N2

WATCH: 35-ton windmill blade snails along N2 in KZN
Updated | By Andi James
On Wednesday, KZN residents were treated to the impressive sight of an abnormal-load truck carrying a 35-ton windmill blade.
The 100-meter-long truck moved at a snail’s pace on the N2 to the Opongolo/ Piet Retief border as it travelled between Richards Bay and Mpumalanga.
Motorists heading up that way might be delayed, so plan your trips accordingly or you could be in for a long day on the road.
Abnormal load of a windmill blade being transported on the N2 Northbound heading to the Opongola/ Pietretief border. Expect Delays as the abnormal load snails along the N2. #KZNTraffic #ECRTraffic pic.twitter.com/3FfYMWw15B— ECR Traffic (@ecrtraffic) January 29, 2025
