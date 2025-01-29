 WATCH: Truck transports 35-ton windmill blade on N2
Updated | By Andi James

On Wednesday, KZN residents were treated to the impressive sight of an abnormal-load truck carrying a 35-ton windmill blade.


Truck with windmill blade
photo from video


The 100-meter-long truck moved at a snail’s pace on the N2 to the Opongolo/ Piet Retief border as it travelled between Richards Bay and Mpumalanga. 


Motorists heading up that way might be delayed, so plan your trips accordingly or you could be in for a long day on the road. 


