WATCH: Team SA's first gold medal at Paralympics

The South African national anthem soared through the speakers at the Paralympic Games, as sprinter Mpumelelo Mhlongo relished his moment of victory in Paris.

The South African national anthem soared through the speakers at the Paralympic Games, as sprinter Mpumelelo Mhlongo relished his moment of victory in Paris.

The 30-year-old athlete secured Team SA's first medal in Paris, clinching gold in the men's T44 100-meter final. He won in the season-best time of a little over 11 seconds.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐚 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 🇿🇦



Mpumelelo Mhlongo is all smiles while receiving his gold medal in the Men's 100m T44 💪🔥#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/sn8gA1gv6s — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 1, 2024