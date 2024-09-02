 WATCH: Team SA's first gold medal at Paralympics
Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch

The South African national anthem soared through the speakers at the Paralympic Games, as sprinter Mpumelelo Mhlongo relished his moment of victory in Paris. 

The 30-year-old athlete secured Team SA's first medal in Paris, clinching gold in the men's T44 100-meter final. 

 

He won in the season-best time of a little over 11 seconds.

