Wage violations uncovered during M7 truck inspections

Seven people were nabbed, including five illegal immigrants, during an inspection on the M7 in Clairwood Thursday.

The department's spokesperson Teboho Thejane says they found that some companies were ignoring minimum wage regulations and paying truck drivers per load, instead.

He says the illegal immigrants will be charged under the Immigration Act for being in the country without a valid visa.

"Out of these inspections, the department and enforcement services generated data that will be used to visit 218 companies. What we have uncovered is the tip of the iceberg. We'll be following up with onsite inspections."

READ: Horrific crash near PMB claims three lives

The inspections were carried out ahead of an imbizo President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to attend on the south coast on Friday.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)