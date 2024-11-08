Horrific crash near PMB claims three lives
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Three people have been killed in a multiple-vehicle accident on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg.
It happened between Ashburton and the Lion Park off-ramp late Thursday afternoon.
Medics from ALS Paramedics are among the emergency services that are at the scene.
Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says members of the fire department in Msunduzi have had to cut the three victims free from the car they were in.
"Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one car, a SUV and a truck had collided. It's alleged that the two vehicles collided on the Pietermaritzburg-bound carriageway before the SUV lost control and veered through the centre median and collided head-on with a truck.
"Unfortunately, three occupants all males from the SUV were found to be severely entrapped in the wreckage with fatal injuries. All three were declared deceased on the scene. One other driver had sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene."
