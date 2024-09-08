Vulture decline in KZN linked to poisoning and traditional medicine trade

Brent Coverdale, an animal scientist with the conservation agency, says they’ve found a link between depleting bird populations and the traditional medicine trade, particularly in northern KZN.



"More specifically our pre-nesting vultures which occur in the northern parts of Zululand, from Hluhluwe, Umfolozi Park right through to the border of Swaziland, Pongola.

"These species are the African White Back, Lappet-Faced and unfortunately, the white headed vulture which hasn't been recorded breeding in the province in the last several years."

Yesterday marked International Vulture Day.

Coverdale says these species are under threat and more needs to be done to protect them.

He says aerial monitoring has shown a decline in vulture populations for about a decade.

Coverdale’s warned about the impact on ecosystems. "It will have a massive impact not only for the healthy functioning ecosystem, but also human health.

"This has been proven in other parts of the globe where massive declines have led to an increase of diseases which led to a direct impact on human health."