Uproar in Umbilo over relocation of pub

The establishment has been operating from the shopping centre for over a decade.

It's set to move from the upper level to the lower one.

Ward 33 councillor Fran Kristopher says a petition objecting to a liquor licence and the move was started a week ago.

"I have personally sat with management, and I have voiced the resident opinions and concerns, and I stated that it is not on for this pub to literally be on the street. It is not in an enclosed environment, the community does not want a pub anywhere near the park, and there is a church and there is a nursery school in the cul-de-sac."

Jonathan Erasmus from the Umbilo South Association says there are other areas in the mall where they can operate.

He says the area is already riddled with alcoholism.

"Umbilo is one the kind of neighbourhoods where we have a high level of alcoholism that takes place. There are very few areas for children to play. We have got a lot of flats around the place and in that particular area we already got problems of public drinking. We have to regularly get police out to enforce the law."

The pub owner says they were surprised to see a petition circulating on neighbourhood WhatsApp groups last week, implying the pub has already started trading.

In an email, he told Newswatch that the mall landlord prompted the move because a major tenant needed space.

He says they followed all liquor license steps, including public notices, and were later notified of an objection by the KZN Liquor Board.

He adds that the Umbilo South Association showed no interest in a meeting to discuss the issue.

The KZN Liquor Board says the application is currently in the public participation process.













