Heavy rains leave uMhlathuze residents reeling

Showers and thundershowers battered several parts of KZN this week, leaving several areas waterlogged.

uMlhathuze says its drainage systems could not cope with heavy rains, resulting in structural damage, road closures, and sinkholes in parts of the city.

A family of six in the eNseleni area has taken refuge at a community hall after their home was submerged near a river.

Deputy Mayor Christo Botha says disaster teams are conducting damage assessments.





"We also had some power outages but it was attended to by the teams on standby. We had, for instance from Saturday late night, I think about from 12 o'clock to Sunday morning I think 7 o'clock or 8 o'clock we had 203 millimetres of rain. So it was quite a heavy downpour."













