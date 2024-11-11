uMfolozi mayor calls for more arrests in mining murder





Mayor Xolani Bhengu has been commenting on the arrest of an alleged hitman on suspicion of the murder of Richards Bay Minerals contractor Sipho Masuku.

Masuku was shot and killed while travelling in his car two months ago.

Detectives say a suspect was tracked to Gauteng last week and made his first appearance in the Richard's Magistrate's court.

Mayor Bhengu says they support the work done so far in the case.

"We are hoping that as they are busy working, eventually we want to see them behind bars because we do not know after they killed those businessmen, who are next.

"We are hoping that the police, if they catch them, will come to an end, as we know that the RMB is a big company working under uMfolozi Municipality."

Authorities say they expect to make more arrests soon.













