Three Ulundi supermarkets closed over expired food sales
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Three Ulundi supermarkets
have been shut over suspicions they were selling expired food.
On Tuesday inspectors visited shops in the Ulundi CBD, amid growing concerns over the safety of food being sold at some outlets.
Municipal Manager Sandile Khomo says they have confiscated Ayoba-branded biscuits, which are believed to have made pupils ill at KwaCeza last week.
He says the seized stock will be tested.
"We believe there are still other shops that might be selling items that might be harmful to kids and to the community. Operations will proceed so at least we are comfortable that whatever is being sold is certified and can be consumed by the community. The shops will be closed because and we will also implement bylaws where fines will be paid."
