UIF commissioner Tebogo Maruping placed on precautionary suspension

His suspension relates to his alleged involvement in an unlawful R5 billion agreement with Thuja Holdings, led by Mthunzi Mdwaba.





In May, the Pretoria High Court declared the agreement invalid and set it aside.





In August, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed with costs, the subsequent appeal that was lodged by Mdwaba.





Maruping was previously suspended in 2020 after a report by the auditor-general found irregularities with the payment of Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme benefits.





Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth says the disciplinary process of the commissioner is in full swing.





“The administration now has an opportunity to pay undivided attention to the primary mandate of the UIF of providing short-term relief to workers who find themselves unemployed or unable to work due to illness, maternity, adoption including to dependants of the deceased contributors.





“I have further mandated the Acting DG to deal with all systematic and capacity challenges within the department and its entities so that we can respond adequately to the unemployment challenges in the country.”





