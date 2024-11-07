Trump win will renew focus on South Africa-US relations, say

Trump won a sweeping victory in the presidential election this week, defeating vice president, Kamala Harris.

Analyst Wayne Sussman says both countries view their relationship as mutually beneficial. However, relations between the ANC and US have been strained in recent years.

He says South Africa itself is in a novel political environment after the ANC failed to secure a parliamentary majority in the May polls ushering in the government of national unity.

"I think the government of national unity will set as a priority to maintain these relationships to get the benefit out of something,like the American Growth and Opportunities Act.

"And I am sure they will want to see a continuation of Agoa and they hope that Donald Trump also brings back something like Prosper Africa, which was his programme for Africa in his first term."





