Trump impact on SA ‘minor’ - expert
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi and Anastasi Mokgobu
Donald
Trump is set to make his return to the White House on Monday.
An international relations expert says the impact on South Africa's economy may not be as extensive as expected.
Trump will be sworn in for a second term as US president, after serving from 2016 to 2020.
He arrived in Washington on Sunday with his wife, Melania and family, ahead of
the inauguration ceremony on Monday, which will be held indoors due to freezing
temperatures.
The U.S. is a significant trade partner for South Africa, and trade agreements like the African Growth and Opportunity Act are crucial for the country’s economy.
Trump’s history of protectionist policies raises concerns about the potential termination of AGOA, which could impact thousands of South African jobs in export-driven sectors.
READ:Trump arrives in Washington ahead of Monday's inauguration
Wits University’s Professor John Stremlau says the country needs to prepare for potential changes
"The South African exports to the United States are only 10% on the other, while the bulk of exports 90% are in rare minerals the United Sates needs.“So, how South Africa plays that, it’s dependent on the need America has on chromium, titanium , platinum and other rate minerals that South Africa supplies."
