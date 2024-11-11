Tobacco Bill: KZN Public hearings conclude

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health held the final leg at Greenwood Park Hall in Durban North on Sunday.

Citizens have been having their say about the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill.

It seeks to tighten public health protection measures through proposals that include banning vending machine cigarette sales and the regulation of e-cigarettes.

Residents, organisations and political parties participated in Sunday’s hearings.

Sibusiso Hlongwane of Ward 77 in uMlazi believes alcohol poses a bigger problem.

"Cigarettes don't kill as much as alcohol yet we are going to treat them more special, why? We have people drinking every weekend, getting into car crashes. It's causing a lot of damage to people’s lives. You cannot just put the same amount of force into regulating alcohol as well as cigarettes."

Siphesihle Gwambe, who is with the South African Medical Research Council, said they appreciate the different views shared by the public.

"We definitely do support this process 100% and we do support the variety of views that people had on the bill as well."

The ATM party's provincial secretary, Sipho Mbalo, feels the bill is flawed.

He said small businesses, especially street vendors will bear the brunt of the proposed regulations.

"Those people depend on this thing. parliament can go back and start the process afresh. Go to the communities and seek those who are going to be affected. maybe then, we can accept some of the contents that are here. Currently, as it is, we reject it."