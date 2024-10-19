Tito Mboweni to be laid to rest

Mboweni passed away after a short illness a week ago.





He was 65-years-old.





He's been granted a Special Official Category Two funeral.





The funeral is due to get underway in Tzaneen later.





President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his eulogy.





Mboweni was democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999.





He also served as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank for a decade.





The ANC's David Mahlobo spoke about Mboweni at a memorial service this week.





"The country had to be rebuilt on the ruins of apartheid and colonialism, comrade Tito and his generation were the first people that his excellency president Nelson Mandela was to be able to say they are ready for the task irrespective of their age."