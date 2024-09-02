Tiger mauls handler at Australian theme park

Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman, in her 30s, suffered "lacerations to her arm" but was otherwise in a stable condition.

"Dreamworld acknowledges an incident that occurred involving one of the park's tigers and a trained tiger handler," the theme park said in a statement.

"Dreamworld's immediate focus is on the support of the team member.

"This was an isolated and rare incident, and we will conduct a thorough review accordingly."

Located in Australia's Gold Coast tourist hub, Dreamworld says it is the largest theme park in the country.

The park's "Tiger Island" houses nine Sumatran and Bengal tigers.

Promotional material invites audiences to be "amazed by their might and raw power during feeding time".

Four people died when Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids Ride malfunctioned in 2016.