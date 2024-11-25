Thunderstorm, heat wave warning for KZN
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Weather forecasters say more hot weather and thunderstorms are expected across KZN as summer approaches.
The South African Weather Service’s Sihle Dlamini says these conditions are typical in the country at this time of the year.
"With high temperatures, it makes the atmosphere unstable, and an unstable atmosphere is an ingredient for thunderstorms."
A heatwave is currently blazing through most parts of the KZN, specifically along the coast and in the western and northern parts of the province.
It's expected to last until Tuesday.
"I do advise that people stay cool and hydrated if possible, reduce exposure to heat, wear protective clothing, and apply sunscreen."
Dlamini says there's a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday.
"We are expecting the storm to be accompanied by heavy downpours and excessive lightning. We are expecting this warning over the south of Estcourt, Mooi River, some parts of Pietermaritzburg and the south of Durban."
