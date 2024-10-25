Thebolla: Plan in place to keep taps running

uMngeni-uThukela Water has granted the city a five-day reprieve to address its water supply faults in all areas that have low pressure issues.

On Wednesday, a group of angry residents from Woodlands, Scottville and the western parts of Pietermaritzburg protested outside City Hall demanding answers and transparency.

It was after several areas went some days without water since the curtailment plan came into effect.





Thebolla says it's not part of the municipality's plan to leave residents with dry taps during the water reduction.

"We are busy building capacity, every community that had a problem in the last few days is now receiving water. We are building capacity in our reservoirs so that when we start to implement the curtailment there is nobody who is having a problem, as we proceed with the implementation of the curtailment very few people are affected."

The five-day reprieve lapses on Tuesday.





