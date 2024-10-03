Tesla recalls 27,000 Cybertrucks for rearview camera defect

The defect means the camera display may appear blank for up to six-eight seconds, which "may affect the driver's rear view and increase the risk of a collision," Tesla said in a notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The cameras "may not complete a shutdown process before the system is commanded to boot-up," it said.

Tesla has received 45 warranty claims for the problem, but said it is not aware of any collisions or injuries. The affected trucks were manufactured between November 2023 and September 2024.

Cybertruck owners can receive an "over-the-air software update" by calling Tesla, the company said in the notice.