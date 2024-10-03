Tesla recalls 27,000 Cybertrucks for rearview camera defect
Updated | By AFP
Tesla has recalled more
than 27,000 Cybertruck pickups due to a rearview camera defect that can be
fixed with a software improvement, according to a notice to US authorities
issued this week.
Tesla has recalled more than 27,000 Cybertruck pickups due to a rearview camera defect that can be fixed with a software improvement, according to a notice to US authorities issued this week.
The defect means the camera display may appear blank for up to six-eight seconds, which "may affect the driver's rear view and increase the risk of a collision," Tesla said in a notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The cameras "may not complete a shutdown process before the system is commanded to boot-up," it said.
Tesla has received 45 warranty claims for the problem, but said it is not aware of any collisions or injuries. The affected trucks were manufactured between November 2023 and September 2024.
Cybertruck owners can receive an "over-the-air software update" by calling Tesla, the company said in the notice.
Show's Stories
-
Anglers score big in KZN
Against all odds, from turbulent seas to icy rivers, anglers have landed...East Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
Woman shares her unusual reaction to boyfriend's proposal
This is not the most ideal reaction, but you will be happy to know that ...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago