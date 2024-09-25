 Taxi council says response plan needed for extreme weather
Taxi council says response plan needed for extreme weather

Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

Taxi council, Santaco, says long-distance operators can benefit from a tailored response plan, in the event of a weather disaster

R671 road closed snow kzn
Net Tow

Sifiso Shangase, who's with Santaco in KZN, has acknowledged the need for measures to reduce the impact of severe weather on operators and passengers. 


Thousands of motorists were stranded, some for nearly two days, when heavy snow blanketed portions of the N3 toll route at the weekend. 


Tragically, a taxi passenger died of hypothermia during the ordeal. Shangase a response plan would help prepare long-distance drivers. 


" The lesson is to get the information clearly and quickly so we can respond effectively. We should be able to then to capacitate our own drivers with aid, so when incidents like this take place, they are able to respond." 


Meanwhile the National African Federation Chamber Of Commerce in KZN has called for proactive measures. Here's the chamber's France Nhlapo. 


" We are not prepared, we need to improve our infrastructure. Also when South African Weather Services give warning, the Disaster Management team within in the municipalities need to respond, not wait for disaster strike before they act."  


