Taliban face Hague threat over treatment of women, girls

Australia, Canada, Germany and The Netherlands announced in New York they were initiating the proceedings, which could lead to a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

"The Taliban have demonstrated their contempt for human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"And they have engaged in a campaign of sustained and systematic oppression," she said.

Wong described the legal push, led by Germany, as "unprecedented".

The four countries intend to argue that Afghanistan is flouting the Convention on the Elimination All Forms of Discrimination against Women, to which it is a party, she said.

Wong urged Afghanistan to participate in negotiations as provided for by the convention.

If negotiations fail, the convention stipulates that any party to the dispute can request arbitration.

If the countries involved are unable to agree on organising arbitration within six months, any party can then refer the dispute to the International Court of Justice.

Taliban authorities have implemented an austere interpretation of Islamic law since returning to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

Women and girls have borne the brunt of restrictions -- including being barred from public parks, universities and singing in public -- which the United Nations has labelled "gender apartheid".

"We know the women and girls of Afghanistan are effectively being erased from public life by the various edicts the Taliban have issued," Wong said.

On Monday, American actor Meryl Streep called for an end to the restrictions on women.

"A squirrel has more rights than a girl in Afghanistan today because the public parks have been closed to women and girls by the Taliban," Streep said in New York.

More than 20 countries issued a statement in New York supporting the four countries' legal action against Afghanistan for its "ongoing gross and systematic violation" of the convention barring discrimination against women.

ICJ rulings are legally binding but the court has no enforcement mechanism.