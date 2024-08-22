Summons issued to New Germany company for spilling untreated effluent

Dilex, a water-management service, was found discharging waste into the municipal sewer line.

Jean Pierre Geddes, from the Urban Improvement Precincts, says residents are experiencing respiratory problems.

He says they have reported an oil-like Ammonia smell in the air, forcing them to wear masks.

"Needless to say, the lower-lying valleys were most affected by this. We have tried to get ahead of the spill that happened on 16 July. We have had all the complaints since the 16th. But the majority of the time, it is still lingering."





Geddes says the river was covered in white foam and had excessive algae growth.

"There were some areas on some days where the water was a neon green. That cannot be good for the fishery in that section as well as the nature life."

Meanwhile, the city sent a pollution and environment team to the site where samples were taken.

Dilex has been ordered to halt all operations until the test results are confirmed, and it has also hired a company to clean up the spill.

