Standard Bank employee falls to her death at head office

Standard Bank confirmed the death in a statement, saying that emergency services were called to the scene.





Standard Bank spokesperson Ross Linstrom said colleagues who worked closely with the deceased and those who witnessed the incident are receiving the necessary support.





It is alleged that the female employee, whose identity has not yet been made public, had shared her mental health struggles with others in the weeks prior to the incident.





Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances which led to the woman’s death.





The bank has pledged its full cooperation with the investigation.





