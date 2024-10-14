Standard Bank employee falls to her death at head office
Updated | By Lebohang Ndashe
A Standard Bank employee died on Monday after falling from the sixth floor of the bank’s head office in Rosebank.
A Standard Bank employee died on Monday after falling from the sixth floor of the bank’s head office in Rosebank.
Standard Bank confirmed the death in a statement, saying that emergency services were called to the scene.
Standard Bank spokesperson Ross Linstrom said colleagues who worked closely with the deceased and those who witnessed the incident are receiving the necessary support.
It is alleged that the female employee, whose identity has not yet been made public, had shared her mental health struggles with others in the weeks prior to the incident.
Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances which led to the woman’s death.
The bank has pledged its full cooperation with the investigation.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Umlazi family's funeral shock: Body sent to Nigeria
A Durban family’s grief deepened as their loved one’s body was mistakenl...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
It may be time to say goodbye to your green ID book
South Africa's Smart ID is replacing the green book. Find out how new di...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago